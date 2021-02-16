Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.10

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 17479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

ANZBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

