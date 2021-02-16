Auto (AUTO) Market Capitalization Hits $102.06 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. Auto has a total market cap of $102.06 million and $25.83 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Auto has traded 287.3% higher against the dollar. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for $6,990.28 or 0.14338055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00066470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.14 or 0.00921245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00050220 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.79 or 0.05174611 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00024834 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00017598 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00033616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

Auto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

