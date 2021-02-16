Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.16

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 101878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

