Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 923,200 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 718,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:ATGSF opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Autogrill has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68.
About Autogrill
Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?
Receive News & Ratings for Autogrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autogrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.