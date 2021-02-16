Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 923,200 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 718,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ATGSF opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Autogrill has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68.

Get Autogrill alerts:

About Autogrill

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 4,000 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorways, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Autogrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autogrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.