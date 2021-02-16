Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) & SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Financial Analysis

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.9% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SQZ Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A Autolus Therapeutics -8,652.90% -54.01% -44.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and Autolus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SQZ Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Autolus Therapeutics $2.91 million 130.89 -$123.85 million ($2.88) -2.53

SQZ Biotechnologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Autolus Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SQZ Biotechnologies and Autolus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

SQZ Biotechnologies presently has a consensus target price of $38.33, indicating a potential upside of 106.54%. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $21.71, indicating a potential upside of 197.86%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

