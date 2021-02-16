Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 4.0% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $44,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $166.55. 14,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,828. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.32 and a 200 day moving average of $156.46. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

