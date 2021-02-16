AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,503 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in AutoNation by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,060,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in AutoNation by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $78.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $79.63.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.
In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $7,588,229.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 15,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $991,265.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,288 shares of company stock valued at $10,594,559. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
