AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,503 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in AutoNation by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,060,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in AutoNation by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $78.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $79.63.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $7,588,229.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 15,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $991,265.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,288 shares of company stock valued at $10,594,559. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

