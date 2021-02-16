AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.88

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.88 and last traded at $81.71, with a volume of 3289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.17. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,989 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $303,562.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $7,588,229.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,288 shares of company stock valued at $10,594,559 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AutoNation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,585,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in AutoNation by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

