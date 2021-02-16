Autonio Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last week, Autonio has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $10.35 million and $653,598.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

