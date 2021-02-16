Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Trading Up 12.8%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) shot up 12.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.59. 1,516,212 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 470,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalon GloboCare stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Avalon GloboCare at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services.

