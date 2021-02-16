AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Holdings Raised by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities makes up about 1.6% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $16,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Motco increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 20,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

AVB stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.65. 5,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,052. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

