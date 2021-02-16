AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,244 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,481,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,432,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,312,000 after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 843,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,960,000 after acquiring an additional 141,120 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,878,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,222,021,000 after acquiring an additional 138,390 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

NYSE:AVB opened at $179.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

