Avangrid (AGR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Avangrid to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avangrid stock opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.45. Avangrid has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $57.24.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

