Avanti Acquisition (NYSE:AVAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.39

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 23172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAN. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

