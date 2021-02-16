Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) shares rose 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.66 and last traded at $66.66. Approximately 1,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 77,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.13.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,015 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cpwm LLC owned 2.13% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

