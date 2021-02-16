Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.05

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.05 and last traded at $29.75, with a volume of 15319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 255.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.40.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 98,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $2,702,507.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,536 shares in the company, valued at $58,949,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 657,846 shares of company stock worth $18,033,166. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 68,442 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $2,756,000. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,566,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

