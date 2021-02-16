Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) CEO Sells $9,986,583.20 in Stock

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AVYA stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avaya by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,595,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,151,000 after purchasing an additional 543,239 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Avaya by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,646,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 156,067 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Avaya by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,911,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Avaya by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,673,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Avaya by 28,311.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,270 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVYA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avaya to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

