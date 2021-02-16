Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Stock Price Down 23.2%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s stock price dropped 23.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 529,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 139,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.
ATXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.71.
Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATXI)
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.
Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.