Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Stock Price Down 23.2%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s stock price dropped 23.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 529,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 139,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

ATXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATXI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $155,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $346,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $207,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 42.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,687 shares in the last quarter. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

