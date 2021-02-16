Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $178.98

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $178.98 and last traded at $178.61, with a volume of 496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.23.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.36.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,469,000 after buying an additional 66,190 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 990,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,665,000 after purchasing an additional 70,221 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,211,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 695,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 269,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.