Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Trading Up 24%

Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) were up 24% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.20 and last traded at $67.00. Approximately 807,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 223,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVNW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $372.79 million, a PE ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 2.08.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.75. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aviat Networks news, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $217,437.12. Also, Director James C. Stoffel sold 3,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $109,218.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,626 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $551,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

