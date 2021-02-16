AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Trading Down 28%

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares traded down 28% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.62. 2,601,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 503% from the average session volume of 431,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 14.4% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the third quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,634,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,455,000 after purchasing an additional 647,699 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 139.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 401,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AVROBIO by 185.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

