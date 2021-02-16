AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Trading Down 28%

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares traded down 28% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.62. 2,601,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 503% from the average session volume of 431,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.41.
AVROBIO Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVRO)
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.
