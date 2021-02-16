Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $16.75 Million

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. Axie Infinity Shards has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00064287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.09 or 0.00890786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00047929 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.46 or 0.05023001 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00024651 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00016664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00032732 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

Axie Infinity Shards (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

