Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Trading Down 10%

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)’s stock price traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $175.92 and last traded at $175.93. 1,322,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 779,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.54.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

