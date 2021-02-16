Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AYRSF. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Ayr Strategies from $13.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Pi Financial began coverage on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ayr Strategies from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ayr Strategies to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of AYRSF stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. Ayr Strategies has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67.

Ayr Strategies Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its network of retail outlets and through third-party stores primarily in Massachusetts and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

