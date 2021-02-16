Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 201,600 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the January 14th total of 260,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,016.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AZIHF opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Azimut has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00.

About Azimut

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, financial planning consultancy, and fund and asset management services; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, and private equity funds.

