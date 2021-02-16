Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 201,600 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the January 14th total of 260,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,016.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AZIHF opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Azimut has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00.
About Azimut
