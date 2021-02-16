Azincourt Energy Corp. (AAZ.V) (CVE:AAZ) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Azincourt Energy Corp. (AAZ.V) (CVE:AAZ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.11, but opened at C$0.17. Azincourt Energy Corp. (AAZ.V) shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 15,535,213 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$38.77 million and a PE ratio of -6.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Azincourt Energy Corp. (AAZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:AAZ)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan; and 100% interest in the ELC project located in Peru.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Azincourt Energy Corp. (AAZ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azincourt Energy Corp. (AAZ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.