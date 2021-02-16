Azuki (AZUKI) Trading 126.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Azuki token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001451 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Azuki has traded 126.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and $699,709.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00061057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.13 or 0.00263448 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00082502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00075371 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00086372 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.53 or 0.00404104 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00187708 BTC.

Azuki Token Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 7,630,957 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,569,489 tokens. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

Buying and Selling Azuki

Azuki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

