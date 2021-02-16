B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Trading 13.5% Higher

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) traded up 13.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.70. 1,153,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 258% from the average session volume of 322,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

The stock has a market cap of $16.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.73%.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions segment offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

