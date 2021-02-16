B. Riley Increases CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Price Target to $12.50

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

NYSE:CTT opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $512.52 million, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.32.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

