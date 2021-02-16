Baader Bank Analysts Give Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) a €115.00 Price Target

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) received a €115.00 ($135.29) price target from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZAL. DZ Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €90.86 ($106.90).

ZAL stock opened at €101.60 ($119.53) on Tuesday. Zalando SE has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €96.06 and a 200 day moving average of €82.62.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

