Badger DAO Market Capitalization Reaches $144.35 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $62.27 or 0.00127227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $144.35 million and $58.22 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00061191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00265295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00086333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00075375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00086097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.00396086 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00185025 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

Badger DAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.