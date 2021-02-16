Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

BPC stock opened at GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 5.72 ($0.07). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.35.

Get Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) alerts:

About Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L)

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.