Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
BPC stock opened at GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 5.72 ($0.07). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.35.
