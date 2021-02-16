Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Baidu worth $149,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,309,000 after buying an additional 768,315 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,630,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,574,000 after buying an additional 725,649 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Baidu by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,362,000 after buying an additional 681,433 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Baidu by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,297,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,309,000 after buying an additional 575,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $122,814,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

BIDU stock opened at $313.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.87. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $322.89.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.37.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

