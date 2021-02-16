Balancer (BAL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $213.64 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Balancer has a market capitalization of $295.60 million and approximately $213.64 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can now be purchased for approximately $42.57 or 0.00087380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Balancer has traded up 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00060805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.03 or 0.00262798 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00082389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00074786 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00085641 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.43 or 0.00403192 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00187436 BTC.

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

Balancer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

