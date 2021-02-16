Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Down 6.2%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s share price was down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.36 and last traded at $33.75. Approximately 7,886,769 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 7,465,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -168.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

