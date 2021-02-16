Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.90

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.90 and last traded at $61.13, with a volume of 2170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.61.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Bally’s from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price objective on Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.63 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

In other news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $12,006,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $241,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,139.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,304 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,218. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,816,000. Standard General L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,212,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,920,000.

About Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

