Banano Hits One Day Trading Volume of $59,878.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Banano has traded 106.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $6.38 million and $59,878.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00061091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.00264498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00064822 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.32 or 0.00896552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00082500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00073073 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,460,222 coins and its circulating supply is 1,194,746,340 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.