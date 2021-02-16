Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBD. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

