Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Update

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 751,300 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the January 14th total of 595,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.
A number of research analysts recently commented on BCH shares. TheStreet upgraded Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
Shares of BCH stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.11. 59,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,536. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $23.15.
Banco de Chile Company Profile
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, micro entrepreneurial, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.
