Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Update

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 751,300 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the January 14th total of 595,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCH shares. TheStreet upgraded Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of BCH stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.11. 59,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,536. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $23.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the third quarter valued at $267,000.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, micro entrepreneurial, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.

