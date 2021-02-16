Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has decreased its dividend payment by 26.3% over the last three years.

BLX stock remained flat at $$15.64 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,003. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $620.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLX. National Bank Financial downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

