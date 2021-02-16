Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0254 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE:BSBR opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander (Brasil) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

