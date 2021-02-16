Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Trading Up 6.7%

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) shares traded up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.02 and last traded at $23.96. 748,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 433,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

BSAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

