Band Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $329.37 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $329.37 million and approximately $329.70 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for about $16.07 or 0.00032677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00063289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.17 or 0.00852261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00047588 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.95 or 0.05052441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00024361 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00016413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00031614 BTC.

About Band Protocol

BAND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

