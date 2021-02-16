Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.31

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and traded as high as $36.00. Bank Hapoalim B.M. shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 1,637 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Hapoalim Securities upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.90.
About Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)
Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.
Featured Article: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.