Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.31

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and traded as high as $36.00. Bank Hapoalim B.M. shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 1,637 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Hapoalim Securities upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.70. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $965.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.92 million.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

