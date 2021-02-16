Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.03.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

