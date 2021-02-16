Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 37.42% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:PAX opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. Patria Investments has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $23.28.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

