Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (BMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.08 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.82 billion.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) stock opened at C$97.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$55.76 and a 1-year high of C$102.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$97.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$87.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.16%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total transaction of C$1,830,268.39.

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$106.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.60.

About Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

