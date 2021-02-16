Bank of Montreal (BMO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BMO opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.55. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.796 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

