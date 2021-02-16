Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Update

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:BOTJ opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $59.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael owned about 0.78% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

