Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.90

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.90 and last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 8727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.93.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 24.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,369 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

